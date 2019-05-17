Duffy (hamstring) filled the designated hitter role in High-A Charlotte's win over Daytona on Thursday and went 0-for-2 with a walk.

Duffy is now just 1-for-10 with three walks across his five rehab games, and he's alternated between third base and designated hitter over that span. Offensive struggles aside, the most important aspect of Duffy's rehab is that he's remained free of setbacks after his recovery endured some fits and starts prior to this point. The veteran infielder is expected to move his rehab up to Triple-A Durham at some point in the coming days.