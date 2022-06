Wisler will serve as the opener during Thursday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Although Jeffrey Springs initially lined up to start Thursday's matchup, the Rays will choose to use Wisler as an opener followed by a bulk reliever. Over 31 appearances (three starts) this year, Wisler has posted a 2.83 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in 35 innings.