Rays' Nick Martinez: Blanks Colorado for 11th win

Martinez (11-3) earned the win Wednesday over the Rockies, allowing six hits over 5.2 scoreless innings. He struck out four.

It was a strong bounce-back showing from Martinez, who gave up six runs on four homers in his last outing against the White Sox. Martinez has held opponents to two runs or fewer in six of his last seven outings, posting a 2.48 ERA in that span. Overall, his ERA sits at 2.65 across 22 starts (129 innings) this season with a 1.10 WHIP and 73:20 K:BB. Martinez is currently in line to face the A's on the road his next time out.