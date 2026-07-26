Rays' Nick Martinez: Dazzles in 10th win

Martinez (10-2) earned the win Saturday against Cleveland, allowing no runs on four hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out five.

It was a brilliant performance by Martinez, who scattered four singles across six shutout frames Saturday. The veteran right-hander is on an excellent run on the hill, either turning in a quality start or working at least five innings while yielding two runs or fewer in each of his past six appearances. Martinez will take a 2.45 ERA, his career-best mark, 1.10 WHIP and a 67:20 K:BB over 117.1 frames into his next scheduled outing against the White Sox.