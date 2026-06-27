Rays' Nick Martinez: Earns seventh win

Martinez (7-2) earned the win against the Diamondbacks on Friday, allowing one run on six hits and no walks with three strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Martinez surrendered a solo homer in the first inning but cruised from there, throwing 62 of 85 pitches for strikes and falling one out shy of a quality start. Other than a six-run blowup June 3, the 35-year-old has allowed three earned runs or fewer in 15 of 16 outings this season. He'll carry a 2.66 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 58:17 K:BB across 94.2 innings into a road matchup with the Royals next week.