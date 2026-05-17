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Martinez didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Marlins, allowing no runs on five hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out four.

The 35-year-old right-hander has been a model of consistency for the Rays to begin the season, giving up two earned runs or fewer in each of his first nine starts. Martinez, a former reliever, has touched the 90-pitch threshold on just one occasion in 2026, but he's still managed to work into the sixth inning all but two of his outings on the year. Martinez has a tidy 1.51 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 35:11 K:BB over 53.2 frames, but he's next lined up for a tough test against the division-rival Yankees.

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