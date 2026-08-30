Martinez did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 7-6 win over the Padres, allowing three runs on seven hits and no walks with four strikeouts over six innings.

Martinez entered the sixth inning with a 2-1 lead before allowing a two-run homer to Ty France. The veteran hurler still notched his fourth quality start in eight turns since the All-Star break and owns a 3.72 ERA over that span despite two six-run outings. He'll carry a 2.99 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 91:22 K:BB across 153.2 innings this season into a road matchup with the Rangers next week.