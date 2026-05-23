Rays' Nick Martinez: Strong again in no-decision

Martinez did not factor into the decision in Friday's 4-2 win over the Yankees, allowing one run on nine hits and one walk with one strikeout over six innings.

Martinez surrendered a solo homer in the fifth inning but otherwise kept the Yankees at bay despite allowing 11 hard-hit balls. It continued a fantastic run for the veteran, who has now yielded two earned runs or fewer in each of his 10 outings this season while logging six quality starts. He'll carry a sparkling 1.51 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 36:12 K:BB across 59.2 innings into a road matchup against the Orioles next week.