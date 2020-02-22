Rays' Oliver Drake: Flashes breaking ball in BP
Drake, who threw his first live batting practice of spring Friday, was experimenting with a breaking pitch during the season, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
The veteran right-hander was a rock-solid component of the bullpen last season, posting a 5-2 record, 11 holds, two saves, a 3.21 ERA and 0.98 WHIP across 50 appearances while primarily relying on a fastball and splitter. Drake decided to focus on trying to add a breaking pitch this offseason in his bid to continually improve, particularly against the right-handed hitters that generated an .857 OPS against him in 2019.
