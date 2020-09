Martinez was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Saturday as he goes through testing protocols, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Martinez joined the Rays in a trade from the Cubs on Thursday but will have to wait a few days to link up with his new team. When he does eventually arrive, his addition to the Rays' player pool will be for purely developmental purposes, as he's just 19 years old and has yet to advance beyond rookie ball.