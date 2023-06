Fairbanks (hip) will begin a rehab assignment with the Rays' Florida Complex League affiliate Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

If he comes out of that appearance well, it's possible Fairbanks will be activated from the injured list when first eligible next Monday. The closer went on the IL at the beginning of last week with left hip inflammation. He's been limited to 13 outings this season because of forearm and hip injuries.