Fairbanks said after Sunday's 11-10 win over the Dodgers that his hip "locked up" on him while he was warming up prior to the ninth inning, Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

He appeared set to receive the save chance Sunday, but after the hip issue surfaced, the Rays opted to stick with Jason Adam, who recorded the final six outs of the afternoon en route to converting his seventh save of the campaign. Fairbanks noted that he's receiving treatment on the hip and was unsure if he would require a stint on the 15-day injured list, but more clarity on that front could arrive shortly before the Rays open their three-game series with the Cubs in Chicago on Monday.