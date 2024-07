Fairbanks worked a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his 19th save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Blue Jays.

The right-hander needed 11 pitches (eight strikes) to set down Toronto's 5-6-7 hitters. Fairbanks dealt with an arm issue early in the year, but since coming off the IL in mid-May he's posted a 1.88 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 23:8 K:BB through 28.2 innings while converting 16 of 17 save chances.