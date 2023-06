Fairbanks recorded two outs to earn a save over the Padres on Friday.

Fairbanks entered the game with one out and the bases jammed. He forced Fernando Tatis to ground into a double play just two pitches after replacing Shaun Armstrong on the mound. Fairbanks has snagged two saves in as many days since returning from the injured list. He's converted seven of his eight save chances while registering a 1.35 ERA across 13.2 innings this season.