Fairbanks (forearm) played catch at Tropicana Field prior to the Rays' game against the Yankees, Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It's the first time Fairbanks has thrown since he went on the injured list Wednesday with right forearm inflammation. The closer is eligible to return May 16 and, given that he's already throwing, would seem to have a shot to be ready at that time. Jason Adam has been serving as the Rays' closer with Fairbanks on the shelf.