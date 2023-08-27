Fairbanks picked up the save in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Yankees. He allowed one hit and zero walks while striking out two over a scoreless inning.

The 29-year-old closer buckled down after allowing a lead-off single to DJ LeMahieu, striking out Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres before inducing a lazy popout by Giancarlo Stanton to secure a 3-0 victory. Fairbanks remains perfect in save chances since returning from injury June 15, converting all 11 opportunities. He boasts a 3.00 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 33:10 K:BB across 21 innings during that time frame.