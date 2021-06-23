Fairbanks (1-3) allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits and a walk while striking out one across two innings, taking the loss to the Red Sox on Tuesday.

Fairbanks managed to prevent the runner on second from scoring in the 10th inning; however, he got beat up for four runs after going back out in the 11th frame. This was his worst performance of the season, but he isn't used to pitching multiple innings. After allowing just two runs in his first 18.1 innings, he's surrendered multiple earned runs in two of his last three appearances. The 27-year-old's ERA rose from 1.93 to 3.05 after the four-run inning Tuesday. He has three saves and eight holds in 22 appearances.