Fairbanks (fingers) is throwing Saturday with Tampa Bay head trainer Joe Benge, and he could be available for the game against the White Sox, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Rays manager Kevin Cash told reporters that he'll play the situation by ear after Fairbanks was removed from Friday's game due to numbness experienced from his ongoing Raynaud's Syndrome. ""I'll check if (Fairbanks) gets up in the bullpen. We'll probably call down and see how he's feeling." There's a good chance Fairbanks isn't available for Saturday's game, but it's at least encouraging that Tampa Bay isn't ready to play the right-handed stopper on the injured list just yet.