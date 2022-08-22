The Rays designated Sanders for assignment Monday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.
Sanders ceded his spot on the 40-man roster to right-hander Nick Anderson (elbow), who was activated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Durham. If he passes through waivers, Sanders will stick around in Durham with Anderson and work as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen. Sanders sports a 3.07 ERA and 1.02 WHIP in 14.2 innings with the big club this season, but he's been less successful over a larger sample at Triple-A (5.40 ERA, 1.37 WHIP in 30 innings).