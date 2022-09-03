site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: orioles-phoenix-sanders-designated-for-assignment | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Orioles' Phoenix Sanders: Designated for assignment
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 3, 2022
at
3:02 pm ET
•
1 min read
Sanders was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Saturday.
Sanders was sent to the minors Aug. 25, and he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after the Orioles claimed Anthony Castro off waivers from the Guardians on Saturday. It seems likely that Sanders will remain at Triple-A Norfolk if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
More News
9D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
12D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
07/11/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
07/10/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
07/04/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read