The Rays optioned Yarbrough to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday.
Yarbrough will lose his spot in the rotation and on the 26-man active roster after he was shelled for six earned runs while recording only five outs in his last start Sunday against the White Sox. With the lefty's ERA now sitting at 5.65 for the season, the Rays will send him to Triple-A with the hope that he can find some more consistency. Shane Baz (elbow) struck out 10 batters over 4.1 innings in his fourth rehab start with Triple-A Durham over the weekend and should be ready to return from the 60-day injured list when Yarbrough's next turn in the rotation comes up later this week during the Rays' series in Minnesota.