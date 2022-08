Yarborough will enter the game after opener Jalen Beeks on Monday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Yarbrough will follow Beeks for the second time in August after he pitched four innings of one-run ball versus the Blue Jays on Aug. 2. Yarbrough last faced the Yankees on May 26, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits and a walk while striking out five in a loss.