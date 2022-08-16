Yarbrough (1-7) gave up three hits over four scoreless innings Monday, striking out six and earning a win over the Yankees.

After two scoreless frames from Jalen Beeks to start the game Yarbrough took the mound in the third and followed up with four shutout innings. Aside from a bases-loaded jam in the fourth inning, he didn't face much danger as he threw 42 of 58 pitches for strikes. Over his last four outings, Yarbrough has allowed five runs through 17.1 frames, lowering his season ERA from 5.61 to 4.75. He'll likely get a home matchup with the Royals this weekend.