Yarbrough allowed two runs on six hits and a walk over six innings in Sunday's loss to the Angels. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

Yarbrough coughed up RBI base hits in the fourth and sixth innings, including an RBI double by Shohei Ohtani. Despite not getting a win, it was his first quality start in his last three outings after giving up five runs in each of his previous two. He lowered his ERA to 4.48 through 86.1 innings. Yarbrough is lined up to face the Blue Jays on the road next weekend.