McClanahan didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 4-2 extra-inning win over the Angels, scattering three hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings while striking out 11.

The southpaw put together the best start of his young career, tying his career high in strikeouts -- set just two starts prior -- while posting an eye-popping called plus swinging strike rate of 40 percent on his 100 pitches. Unfortunately, Andrew Kittredge promptly coughed up the lead in the eighth inning as soon as McClanahan exited, denying him his third win. The 25-year-old will take a 2.52 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and dominant 58:10 K:BB through 39.1 innings into his next outing.