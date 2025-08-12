McClanahan (triceps) underwent a surgical procedure on his left arm Monday, ending any chance of him returning in 2025, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

McClanahan has been sidelined for the entirety of the 2025 campaign to this point while working his way through a lingering nerve issue in his pitching arm. The left-hander was able to pitch in three minor-league rehab starts in July before he had a flare up of biceps discomfort, forcing him to pull back on his ramp up. McClanahan hasn't pitched in the big leagues since 2023, and he will hopefully be back to full strength by the time spring training comes around in February.