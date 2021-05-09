McClanahan allowed four hits and two walks while striking out five in Sunday's victory over Oakland. He did not factor into the decision.

As in his previous two outings, McClanahan struck out five over four innings, and he did so Sunday while allowing three runs. The lefty threw 50 of 80 pitches for strikes and tossed first-pitch strikes to 13 of 18 batters. He has now allowed five earned runs over his first twelve big-league innings while registering a 15:4 K:BB. The rookie's vast array of pitches and high velocity should keep him in the conversation for staying in the Rays' rotation.