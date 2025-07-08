Rays' Shane McClanahan: Kicking off rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rays sent McClanahan (triceps) to the rookie-level Florida Complex League on Tuesday to begin a rehab assignment.
McClanahan has been ramping up his throwing progression and is finally ready to test himself in a game setting for the first time since going down with a nerve issue in his pitching arm during spring training. The left-hander will need several rehab starts to rebuild his stamina and is likely eyeing early August for his return from the 60-day injured list.
