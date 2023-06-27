Rays manager Kevin Cash said McClanahan (back) is expected to make his next start Friday in Seattle, MLB.com reports. "Totally...precautionary for us," Cash said of the decision to push McClanahan back in the pitching schedule. "He was pretty adamant that he felt great and was ready to go, but just felt like with the workload to date and where he's at, it's not the worst thing in the world."

McClanahan last pitched June 22, exiting his start against the Royals midway through the fourth inning with mid-back tightness. He was able to play catch two days later and threw a short bullpen session Sunday, but the Rays will take advantage of Monday's off day in any case and give McClanahan additional time to heal up from the injury. Zach Eflin and Yonny Chirinos will both move up a day in the pitching schedule to make starts Wednesday and Thursday in Arizona, respectively, before McClanahan takes the ball in Friday's series opener on seven days' rest.