McClanahan (7-2) allowed an unearned run on two hits and one walk while striking out nine across eight innings to earn the win Thursday against the Rays.

McClanahan continued his run of dominance by racking up 20 swinging strikes across 94 total pitches. He allowed two of his three baserunners in the sixth inning, which resulted in the Cardinals' only run after McClanahan committed a throwing error. McClanahan has now allowed two or fewer earned runs in each of his last seven starts. He owns a 1.87 ERA with a 98:13 K:BB across 72.1 innings on the season.