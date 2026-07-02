Rays' Shane McClanahan: Notches seventh win

McClanahan (7-5) earned the win Wednesday over the Royals, allowing three hits and no walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out four.

McClanahan certainly appeared to benefit from the extra rest he got after Tampa Bay elected to skip his last turn in the rotation. The southpaw was excellent, as he blanked Kansas City to earn his first win since May 31. McClanahan turned the page on a rough month of June, where he went 0-3 with a 5.79 ERA across four starts (18.2 innings). His ERA now sits at 3.05 through 16 starts (79.2 innings) this season with a 1.17 WHIP and 77:28 K:BB. McClanahan is tentatively lined up to face the Yankees at home his next time out.