McClanahan allowed two runs on three hits and no walks while striking out six batters over six innings in a no-decision against Texas on Monday.

McClanahan landed on the IL with a back injury July 1, but he needed only a near-minimum stay before facing the Rangers on Monday. The southpaw dominated in his first five frames, holding Texas scoreless on just one hit. However, Ezequiel Duran tagged him for a two-run homer in the sixth inning, which proved to be McClanahan's final frame despite the fact that he needed just 69 pitches to reach that point. The low pitch count was likely a result of Tampa Bay being cautious following the star hurler's recent injury, though it speaks volumes that McClanahan was able to notch a quality start without reaching 70 pitches. He'll presumably face no limitations moving forward, with his next start tentatively scheduled to come at home against Baltimore this weekend.