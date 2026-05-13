McClanahan didn't factor into decision Tuesday against the Blue Jays, allowing just one hit and one walk with seven strikeouts across five shutout innings.

McClanahan exited with a 4-0 lead, but the Tampa Bay bullpen imploded in the seventh inning, allowing five runs on four hits, one walk and an error. McClanahan hasn't allowed a run in any of his last four starts and has blanked the Blue Jays across 10.2 innings in back-to-back outings. The left-hander's off-speed and breaking stuff has been well above-average this season, and he now owns a 2.27 ERA and 41:15 K:BB across 39.2 innings. McClanahan is lined up to face the Orioles at home next week.