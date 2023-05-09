McClanahan (7-0) earned the win Monday, tossing six scoreless innings in which he allowed four hits and four walks during a 3-0 win over Baltimore. He struck out seven.
McClanahan tied his season high with four walks, but he was still able to complete six innings for a sixth time this year and earned his seventh win. The left-hander has been the definition of an ace through eight starts (46 innings), posting a 1.76 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 58:20 K:BB. McClanahan will look to stay sharp next time out, which is tentatively scheduled for a four-game weekend series versus the Yankees.
