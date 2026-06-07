Rays' Shane McClanahan: Struggles in third loss

McClanahan (6-3) took the loss Saturday against Miami, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out six.

McClanahan tossed at least five innings in his eighth consecutive start, but he did tie season worsts in both runs and hits allowed Saturday. The 29-year-old left-hander had given up one run or zero in six of his previous seven outings, so Saturday represented a rare letdown of sorts. McClanahan will bring a strong 2.85 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 59:21 K:BB over 60 innings into his next scheduled appearance on the road against the Angels.