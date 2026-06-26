Rays' Shane McClanahan: Won't start this weekend

McClanahan won't make a start during the Rays' series against the Diamondbacks this weekend and will be pushed back several days in the pitching schedule as Tampa Bay looks to monitor his workload, John Romano of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After tossing just 3.1 minor-league innings over the previous two seasons while recovering from August 2023 Tommy John surgery and then a nerve issue in his elbow that required another procedure in August 2024, McClanahan has staged a healthy and successful comeback in 2026. He's posted a 3.30 ERA and 1.22 WHIP over 73.2 innings, but the 29-year-old southpaw has shown signs of wearing down of late. In his last four starts, McClanahan has gone 0-3 while yielding 16 runs (12 earned) on 25 hits and nine walks across 18.2 frames. The Rays seem confident that no injury is behind his recent struggles, but he'll nonetheless get some extended rest. The team has yet to announce who will replace him in the rotation Saturday.