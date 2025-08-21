The Rays transferred Fairchild (oblique) to the 60-day injured list Thursday, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Fairchild has not resumed baseball activities since landing on the injured list July 23 according to the Rays. Now on the 60-day injured list, he won't be able to return until the last week of the regular season. If the Rays are out of the playoff race, the 29-year-old's season is likely over. In corresponding moves Thursday, the Rays called-up Carson Williams and placed Ha-Seong Kim (back) on the 10-day injured list.