Fairchild signed a minor-league contract with the Guardians on Saturday and received an invitation to spring training.

Finger and oblique injuries kept Fairchild on the sidelines for the majority of the 2025 season, and he posted just a .606 OPS over 55 plate appearances with Atlanta when healthy. The 29-year-old outfielder will have a chance to win a job on Cleveland's bench during spring training, but he's likely destined to spend most of the upcoming season at Triple-A Columbus.