The Rays announced Tuesday that Fairchild (oblique) has yet to resume baseball activities since being placed on the 10-day injured list July 23, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Fairchild's lack of notable progress nearly a month into his recovery from a left oblique strain suggests that he's unlikely to make his return from the IL before the end of August. The Rays could have a crowded outfield by the time Fairchild moves past the oblique injury, so it wouldn't be surprised if he was designated for assignment once he gets activated.