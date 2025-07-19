Bradley (6-6) earned the win Friday against the Orioles, giving up no runs on three hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out six.

Bradley was superb, registering his most strikeouts since his June 1 start in Houston. Friday also marked the 24-year-old right-hander's third scoreless outing of at least six innings in his last nine appearances, although he's surrendered at least five runs on three occasions during this stretch. Bradley now holds a 4.35 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 95:41 K:BB over 109.2 frames in 2025, and he's next scheduled to get a favorable matchup at home versus the lowly White Sox.