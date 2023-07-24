Bradley allowed three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out six across five innings Sunday against the Orioles. He did not factor into the decision.

Bradley gave up a run in the first and then two-run blast to Gunnar Henderson in the second to put the Rays in a quick 3-0 hole. He went on to allow just one more baserunner after the second but failed to make it past five innings, which is something he's done just once in 15 starts. The 22-year-old did register an impressive 34 percent whiff rate but also surrendered a home run for a sixth consecutive outing. He sits at a 5.30 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 95:22 K:BB over 71.1 innings. He's expected to face the Astros in Houston next weekend.