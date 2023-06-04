Bradley (4-2) earned the win Sunday, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks over five innings against the Red Sox. He struck out six.

Bradley allowed two or fewer runs and finished five innings for the fourth time this season. The rookie has made seven appearances across two stints at the big-league level this year, posting a 3.60 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 48:8 K:BB over 35 innings. Bradley figures to remain in the rotation moving forward given the numerous injuries to Tampa Bay's starters. His next start is scheduled for the opener of a three-game weekend set versus the Rangers.