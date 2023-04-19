Bradley is scheduled to make his next start Monday versus the Astros in Tampa, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Given that he's now turned in a 2.61 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 17:2 K:BB over 10.1 innings between his first two starts along with the fact that Tampa Bay has four other starters on the injured list, Bradley looks like he'll have some longevity in the big-league rotation. Zach Eflin (back) remains on track to return from the IL on Sunday to help restore some starting depth for the Rays, but Bradley's spot is secure while Jeffrey Springs (elbow) and Shane Baz (elbow) are out for the season and Tyler Glasnow (oblique) is likely sidelined until at least the middle of May.