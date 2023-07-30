Bradley (5-7) took the loss Saturday, allowing five runs on three hits and four walks over 3.1 innings in a 17-4 loss to the Astros. He struck out four.

Bradley gave up a two-run home run to Yainer Diaz in the second inning, marking his seventh consecutive appearance allowing a long ball. Despite surrendering five runs, Bradley allowed just three hits, tying his season low in the category while doling out four walks. Though Bradley has thrown six innings just once this season (16 starts), he'll likely be worth a look as a streaming option during his next outing, which is tentatively scheduled to come against the Tigers at Comerica Park.