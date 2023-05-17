Bradley will start for the Rays on Thursday in New York against the Mets, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Ideally, the Rays would probably like to keep Bradley in the minors a little longer as he works on his pitch mix and getting used to a traditional five-day schedule. However, with the big-league club's rotation hit hard by injuries, they don't have much of a choice here. While Bradley struggled lately at Triple-A Durham, he was excellent in his three starts with the Rays earlier this season and will have a shot to remain in the rotation for the long haul.