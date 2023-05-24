Bradley (3-1) took the loss Tuesday, allowing four runs on nine hits over 4 innings against the Blue Jays. He struck out seven.

It certainly could've been worse for Bradley. The rookie right-hander allowed nine hits but managed to hold Toronto to four runs thanks to his seven punchouts. Bradley has flashed high-end potential early in his MLB career, though he's yet to make it past six innings through five starts this year. Bradley's 4.44 ERA is underwhelming, though a 1.15 WHIP and an impressive 34:4 K:BB gives reason for optimism.