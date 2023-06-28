Bradley (5-4) allowed seven runs (six earned) on seven hits and a walk while striking out two over four innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Diamondbacks.

Bradley was tagged for four home runs, which accounted for all but one of the runs on his line. He'd given up just three homers across his previous seven outings combined, and he's generally done a good job of keeping the ball down with a 1.5 HR/9 even after Tuesday's slugfest. The rookie right-hander now owns a 4.58 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 73:16 K:BB through 53 innings across 11 starts. He's tentatively projected for a road start versus the Mariners this weekend.