Glasnow (1-0) earned the win Friday, allowing one run on one hit and three walks over six innings against Texas. He struck out six.

The only hit Glasnow allowed was a solo home run, as he cruised through a season-high six innings en route to his first win. The right-hander is still ramping up after missing the first two months of the season, but he's been relatively sharp across his first three outings, posting a 2.87 ERA and 1.09 WHIP. Glasnow has walked six batters over his past two starts, and while he's been able to limit the damage, his command is certainly something to watch moving forward. Regardless, Glasnow is one of the best pitchers in MLB when healthy, so as long as he's taking the mound on a regular basis, he should be utilized in basically every fantasy format.