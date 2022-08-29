Glasnow (elbow) faced Triple-A Durham hitters in live batting practice Sunday and is expected to repeat the activity again Wednesday before beginning a rehab assignment, Patrick Kinas of Westwood One reports.

According to Kinas, Glasnow threw approximately 23 pitches in the session, which came two days after he and the Rays reached an agreement on a two-year, $30.35 million contract extension. Glasnow, who is making his way back from the elbow surgery he underwent Aug. 4 of last year, is expected to make his return from the 60-day injured list in September in a relief role.