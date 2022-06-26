The Rays activated Franco (quadriceps) from the 10-day injured list Sunday. He'll start at shortstop and bat second in the Rays' series finale with the Pirates, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Franco was on the shelf for just under a month with a left quad strain, but the 21-year-old looks ready to go after recently wrapping up a five-gam rehab assignment in the minors. He'll immediately slot back in as Tampa Bay's everyday shortstop, leaving Taylor Walls and Vidal Brujan to vie for playing time at the keystone.